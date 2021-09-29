Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Trading Down 3.1%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 46,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,061,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.