SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,085,928 shares of company stock valued at $77,132,482. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

