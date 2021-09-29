Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Down 1.3%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.81 and last traded at $109.81. Approximately 502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPXSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.