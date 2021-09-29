SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 16,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $126.71. The company had a trading volume of 143,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

