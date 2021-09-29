SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 64,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. 55,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.