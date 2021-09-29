SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517,606 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $608,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. 100,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,616. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.