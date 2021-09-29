Spark Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. monday.com makes up about 0.8% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $51,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000.

Shares of MNDY stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.00. 5,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,894. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $425.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.60.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.70.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

