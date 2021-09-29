Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.53

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.53 and traded as high as $45.94. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 17,283 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $394.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

