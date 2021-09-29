SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 37,998,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,495,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,367.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.