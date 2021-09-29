Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQM. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

