SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLMD. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

