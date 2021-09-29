SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $25.10. SM Energy shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 6,958 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

