Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski Sells 59,500 Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$42,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,400.

Rick T. Kusmirski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Rick T. Kusmirski sold 65,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$43,230.00.

Skyharbour Resources stock opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.28 million and a P/E ratio of -63.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

