Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,469,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 988,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.04% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $621,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after buying an additional 691,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

