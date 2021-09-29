Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post sales of $577.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.70 million and the lowest is $490.24 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $126.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. 61,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,821. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.