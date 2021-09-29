Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE SSD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.28. 178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,433. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.