Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Trading Down 0.5%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.35. 10,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.62% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

