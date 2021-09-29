Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) were down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 42,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 12,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

