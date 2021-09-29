Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5,085.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,569 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

