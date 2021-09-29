Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

SXYAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

SXYAY traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. Sika has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

