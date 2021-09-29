SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Sells $69,832.16 in Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 7,244 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $69,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SigmaTron International stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.30. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $12.47.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
