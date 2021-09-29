SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Sells $69,832.16 in Stock

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 7,244 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $69,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.30. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.