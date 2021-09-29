SHPING Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 54.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $117,114.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00120072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00175562 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,926,539 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.