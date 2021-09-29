Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,367. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.