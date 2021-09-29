Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,009 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

Shares of URI opened at $362.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

