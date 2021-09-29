Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 43.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Paycom Software by 79.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC opened at $488.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 168.42, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.23 and a twelve month high of $515.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.