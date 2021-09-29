Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,506,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

