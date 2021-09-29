Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $636.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.98. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.