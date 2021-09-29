SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

SLS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,860. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 148,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

