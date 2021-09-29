SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,335,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

