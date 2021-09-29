Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $63.09 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $63,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,046,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,757,000 after acquiring an additional 413,228 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $9,366,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 532,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 241,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

