Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 55,601 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Lakeland Financial worth $42,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.22. 683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKFN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

