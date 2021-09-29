Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 18,376 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Progress Software accounts for 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 3.67% of Progress Software worth $74,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $164,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. 3,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.