SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SeaSpine were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

