Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

