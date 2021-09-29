SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

