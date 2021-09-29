SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

