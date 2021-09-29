SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

