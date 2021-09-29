SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 223,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,983 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

