SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,367 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.