SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acacia Research by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

