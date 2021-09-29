SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in The Kroger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.