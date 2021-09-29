SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 578 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 36.4% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

