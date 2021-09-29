SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,308 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,426 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

LUV opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

