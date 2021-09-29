Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.37

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.37 and last traded at C$19.40, with a volume of 22177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 639.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total value of C$287,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,449. Also, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total transaction of C$237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,346,656.40.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

