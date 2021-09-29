Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 407,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 878,362 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 426,387 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,049,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SA stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

