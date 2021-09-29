Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,201 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.