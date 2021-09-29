Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,013,000 after acquiring an additional 492,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

