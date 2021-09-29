Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

