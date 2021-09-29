Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $578.77 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.