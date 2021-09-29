Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 38,751 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

